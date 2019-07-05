Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Has Raised Stake; Group One Trading LP Stake in Xylem (XYL) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 4,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 6,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 193,145 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 132,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.99 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc (Put) by 15,600 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (Call) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd (Put).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Duncker Streett And has 4,550 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 25,615 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,692 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Trust Of Vermont holds 6,526 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,707 shares in its portfolio. Telos Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3,690 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 254,945 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 496,326 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.67M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jag Cap Llc owns 47,123 shares. California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Town Country Natl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 9,213 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 7,347 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Trust Communication holds 7,936 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent reported 2.19% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 174,864 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 176,155 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marietta Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 8,693 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,352 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

