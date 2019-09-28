Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Summit Creek Advisors Upped Icon Plc (ICLR) Position by $1.38 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 9,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 141,989 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.86 million, up from 132,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 247,179 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management analyzed 2,480 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 207,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 210,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial 'Wrinkle in Time'; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO - INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY'S "SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY" LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Long Island Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,898 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 0.19% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 169,746 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 40,320 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barbara Oil owns 8,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 54,954 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 6,800 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Markston has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davy Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has invested 1.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Windward Limited Com invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,358 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company reported 9,737 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 76,435 shares to 283,640 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

