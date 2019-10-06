Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Trimmed Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $352,412

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,826 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 28,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intel Stock Still Has a Little Room for Growth Left – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple orders 10% boost to iPhone 11 production – Nikkei – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 36,800 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc has invested 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Security National invested 0.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 20,465 are held by Oak Ridge Invests Lc. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 59,500 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.49% or 8.03M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sei invested in 562,491 shares. 633 are owned by Orrstown Services. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 3,602 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 8,049 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Strum And Towne Inc accumulated 12,327 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.17% or 173,459 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Notis stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diversified Tru holds 3,498 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt holds 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,932 shares. 4,495 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,969 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Essex Management Limited Liability stated it has 116,905 shares. Moreover, Wms Ltd Liability has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,415 shares. Davis R M stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 275,107 shares. Grimes reported 16,002 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited Com holds 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,709 shares. Excalibur Management Corporation reported 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).