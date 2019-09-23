Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.77 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Moelis & Co. Class A (MC) as Valuation Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99M, up from 65,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 3.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Moelis & Co. Class A (MC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 12,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 49,442 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 61,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Co. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 363,857 shares traded. Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director

Analysts await Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MC’s profit will be $30.01M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Mclis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Moelis (MC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mclis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: NY Yankees, Sinclair, Amazon, YES Network, FedEx, TA – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Moelis poaches Barclays TMT banker Will Peters: source – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) by 119,596 shares to 196,851 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 165,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas has 2.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meridian Counsel invested in 0.17% or 2,138 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 767,890 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 137,285 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pettee Investors has 2.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,408 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc has invested 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Oak Capital Limited holds 0.41% or 4,910 shares in its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 109,750 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 6,571 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.78% or 14,220 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 1.18% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 12.50M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.82% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 143,055 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 3,670 were accumulated by Bristol John W & Inc Ny.