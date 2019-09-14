Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Raised Its Stake by $320,256 as Market Value Rose; Hap Trading Lifted Its Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Stake by $461,431

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 263.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 27,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 1.86M shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS TARGETS OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 H2 IN MDG SEGMENT (INCLUDES MICROCONTROLLERS) AROUND 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Pay Dividend of $0.24 a Share Through 1Q 2019; 16/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV STM.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin; 25/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CEO BOZOTTI SEES “STRONG DEMAND ON AUTOMOTIVE EVERYWHERE”, NO SIGN OF ACCUMULATION OF INVENTORIES; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM); 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS BOOSTS CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS TO $1.2-1.3 BLN FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 26/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics and Jorjin Introduce Ultra-Low-Power Sigfox IoT Modules with Dual RF Connectivity

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 157,200 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 738,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STMicroelectronics declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STMicroelectronics -1.6% on trade war exposure note – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Signal Says This Semiconductor Stock is One to Short – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guidance From STMicroelectronics Suggests A Stronger Second Half Than Many Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 331,989 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Lc reported 15,240 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 169,181 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Limited Company has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burt Wealth holds 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,889 shares. Smithfield accumulated 25,246 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 7,903 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.98% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 545,910 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 9,345 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.34% stake. Contravisory Invest Management Inc invested 1.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 435 shares. Brookmont Mngmt stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). British Columbia Invest stated it has 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).