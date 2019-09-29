Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Has Increased Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake by $637,220

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 52,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 48,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Sarepta; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 5,652 shares to 1,758 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 106,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,195 shares, and cut its stake in Onespaworld Holdings Ltd.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. BONNEY MICHAEL W also bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 was made by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12.