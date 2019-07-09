Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Raised Holding; As Avx New (AVX) Stock Value Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Upped Its Stake by $872,253

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 235,692 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $116,281 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 228,753 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 10 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 908 shares. 94,922 are held by Bowling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Sensato invested in 514,610 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Parametric Assocs Ltd Company has 210,882 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 47,966 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 788,962 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 64,940 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 92,300 shares. North Point Managers Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,000 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX Releases the First Wire-to-Board RF Coaxial IDC Connectors for Industrial & Automotive Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Extends its TACmicrochip® Series with Another Superlative: The Industry’s Lowest-Profile 3216 Tantalum Capacitor – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howland Capital reported 1.01% stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Altfest L J, New York-based fund reported 62,618 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,838 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,259 were reported by Guardian Cap L P. Samlyn Cap Ltd Llc owns 2.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 799,190 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Venator Capital Management Ltd invested in 50,201 shares. Hendley And has 4.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blume Mngmt has invested 2.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cipher Capital LP holds 0.38% or 43,579 shares in its portfolio.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.