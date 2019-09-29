Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Raised Position; Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 85.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 25,453 shares as the company's stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 4,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 2.15 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 9.06M shares to 22.19 million shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 144,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Prudential slides after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "MEDIA ADVISORY: Leading global longevity experts convene in Washington, D.C. to talk importance of financial wellness in an aging society – Business Wire" published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30B for 6.96 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. The insider Lowrey Charles F bought $627,600. The insider TANJI KENNETH bought $209,600.