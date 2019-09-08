Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Evermay Wealth Management Upped Stake; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Kellogg Co (K) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.64M shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $63.03 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.18 million for 17.45 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

