Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Upped Position by $7.92 Million; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Price Declined, Holder Valinor Management Lowered Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 981,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 211,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amer Intl Grp has 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 67,489 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 313,073 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Llc owns 24,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 523,508 shares. Pnc Financial Services has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 3,437 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 990,421 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.01% or 16,327 shares. Blue Harbour Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.08M shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 61,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. 48 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares to 536,470 shares, valued at $100.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,820 shares. 476,435 are held by Comerica Bancshares. Grassi Investment has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 25,684 were reported by Broderick Brian C. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brave Asset has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apg Asset Management Nv has 5.55M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 80,000 shares. Halcyon Management Prns Lp has 207,310 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Fruth Inv reported 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Limited invested in 2.27% or 110,192 shares. Legacy Cap Prns holds 0.36% or 7,016 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 67,456 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.