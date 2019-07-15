Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lifted Holding by $7.92 Million; As Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Price Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $2.75 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 31,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, down from 177,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 2.32M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.53. About 3.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India warns on foundation’s tied to Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Globus Medical Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silver: The Buying Opportunity Of The Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (NYSE:EDU) by 4,103 shares to 22,770 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).

