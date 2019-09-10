Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised Position; Alpha Cubed Investments Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 229,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 14.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,851 shares to 44,382 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 11,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.