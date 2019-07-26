Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $7.92 Million; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 14,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 43,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 177,958 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $144.64. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & holds 309,633 shares. Ohio-based Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,982 shares. 16,684 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.07% or 356,148 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Liability holds 2.68 million shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,923 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 759,204 shares. Moreover, Zebra Cap has 0.16% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 2,706 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 73,074 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.03% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 2.33% or 242,669 shares. Invsts, a California-based fund reported 2.86 million shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 249,541 shares to 273,141 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 133,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35M for 33.76 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Grand Canyon Education, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LOPE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Grand Canyon Education Inc. Reports Earnings, but There’s a Bigger Story Brewing – The Motley Fool” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Class Of 2008 IPOs: Where Are They Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park National Oh accumulated 311,350 shares. 3,029 are held by Coho Prtnrs Limited. L S Advisors has 22,045 shares. Mathes Incorporated holds 0.38% or 6,650 shares. Asset Strategies owns 68,710 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore invested in 3,282 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP holds 21,101 shares. Investment Lc accumulated 61,249 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 52,293 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited holds 818,803 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 60,334 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested in 36,339 shares. Miller Invest Management Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,523 shares. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,688 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.