Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $7.92 Million as Share Price Rose; As Gopro (GPRO) Stock Price Declined, Tenor Capital Management Increased by $1.15 Million Its Position

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 169,714 shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 108,065 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares to 38.62 million shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.