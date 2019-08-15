Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Chartist Upped Holding; First Eagle Investment Management Increased Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69 million, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $133.18. About 5.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 45,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 492,873 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 447,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 522,603 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 20/03/2018 – Women In Bio Announces Appointment of Mary Thistle to the Board of Homology Medicines; 16/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY COMMENTS ON PRAC MEETING IN EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDATIONS OF ITS DRUG SAFETY PANEL TO BE FORWARDED TO COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE FOR A FINAL OPINION ON ESMYA; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 76c; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness Immunometabolism to Develop; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19 shares to 6,887 shares, valued at $275.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Materials Select (XLB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,136 shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $414.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 479,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.