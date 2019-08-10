Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Price Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Lifted by $517,816 Its Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 4,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 8,266 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 3,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 748,535 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 932,727 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Mgmt accumulated 1.71% or 54,933 shares. Orrstown Services has 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,062 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 7.85M shares. Sonata Capital Grp Incorporated has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgewood Limited holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.32% or 162,259 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Cap Lc holds 58,266 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Company invested in 7,613 shares. First Finance In holds 0.15% or 1,777 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 20,915 shares. Charter Tru Com has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 11,126 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,860 shares to 101,321 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 28,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,176 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC Summer Policy Summit – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 15,857 shares. 26 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 728,599 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. South State invested in 3,834 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 100,490 shares. Moreover, Comm State Bank has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Argent Trust Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 1.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 154,729 shares. 18,550 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 171,444 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&R Management stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).