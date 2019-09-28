Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Burney Co Has Raised Its Position; Mcmillion Capital Management Has Decreased Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Stake by $323,796

Burney Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 3,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 118,459 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, up from 114,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,270 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, down from 11,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 17,489 shares to 92,434 shares, valued at $16.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,484 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

