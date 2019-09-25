Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Increased Holding by $12.68 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Lifted Stake

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 23.29 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 53,966 were accumulated by Blb&B Lc. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com owns 8,180 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 2,364 shares. Coastline Trust has 43,070 shares. New England & Retirement Group Inc Inc reported 5,962 shares. Moreover, Accuvest Global has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 2.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Suvretta Capital Ltd Llc holds 3.33% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Lc invested in 75,615 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leisure Capital Mngmt has 10,970 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,463 shares stake.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,580 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).