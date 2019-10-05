Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Upped Stake; Mastercard (MA) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Position by $909,216

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,219 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 6,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,556 shares stake. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 1.23M shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adirondack Co accumulated 544 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 125,680 shares. Marsico Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. The New York-based Natl Asset has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,289 shares. Ithaka Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 7.15% stake. Welch Forbes Lc stated it has 12,639 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Visa: Mastercard Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 44,560 shares to 164,461 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix Doesn’t Need a Price Cut to Compete – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why You Might Not Be Able to Stream Disney+ on Your Fire TV – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Disney Make Skinny Bundles Work? – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Netflix Should Worry About Disney+ – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 04, 2019.