Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Boosted Position; W P Carey (WPC) Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 7,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 582,727 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 1,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 75,900 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 3,412 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Oakworth accumulated 501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 36,603 shares. Stratford Consulting Llc invested in 0.1% or 3,457 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Vanguard holds 23.65M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 4,248 shares. Rock Point Limited Liability Company invested in 85,769 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 38,175 shares.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.20 million for 17.82 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,737 shares. Indiana-based Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Andra Ap invested in 67,902 shares. Advsrs Limited Lc has 562 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Phocas Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,493 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited holds 10,500 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 24,486 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Ltd Llc reported 19,584 shares stake. Rdl Inc invested in 14,461 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Company owns 138,197 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Lc holds 0.91% or 122,729 shares in its portfolio. Lau Associate Limited Liability Co holds 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 21,084 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,141 shares to 260,244 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).