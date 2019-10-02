Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Increased Its Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Increased Position

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 56,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 47,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 20.77M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,097 shares to 251,847 shares, valued at $57.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,726 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adage Partners Grp Lc reported 6.57M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc holds 57,105 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Essex Financial has 3.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 252,760 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 8,072 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Mngmt owns 94,217 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.49% stake. California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 3.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 200 shares. Stonehearth Cap Lc invested in 5,188 shares. Hrt Financial owns 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 153,001 shares. Bainco Invsts holds 160,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management accumulated 0.45% or 740,630 shares. 5,857 were reported by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Axa reported 2.63 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 389,087 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Gabalex Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wade G W owns 21,080 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.55% or 21,490 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability owns 1,581 shares. Northrock Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Samlyn Ltd stated it has 3.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Professional Advisory invested in 3.17% or 116,903 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc owns 151,025 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 2,062 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7.70M shares. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46 shares. Moreover, Chickasaw Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,525 shares. Schulhoff & Co owns 9,398 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,168 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.