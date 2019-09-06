Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Boosted Its Position; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Lifted Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 959,275 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 26,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.91M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 206,637 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 391,304 shares to 8.84 million shares, valued at $228.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 145,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.12 million shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Xylem and Planet Water Foundation Set to Bring Safe Drinking Water to Half a Million People Annually – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With Xylem, Smart Water Isn’t Just for Drinking – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 764 shares. Hilltop Holding holds 0.1% or 5,887 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Ri has 21,090 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 54,694 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc accumulated 413,500 shares. Park Natl Oh invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 299,266 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn accumulated 3,000 shares. Atria Ltd stated it has 3,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 8,592 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 1.6% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 0.9% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Advisors Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 3,782 shares. Gp One Trading Lp reported 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,260 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,190 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).