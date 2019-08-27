Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $707,070 as Market Value Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake by $742,590; Market Value Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 4.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sony Ends Spider-Man Deal With Disney’s Marvel – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,810 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,820 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm invested in 1.83M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Baskin Financial reported 3.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Invest Limited Liability reported 5,604 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 41,954 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamco Et Al stated it has 670,704 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 55,382 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.51% or 382,507 shares. Jump Trading Limited Company has 13,268 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halcyon Mgmt Prns LP holds 207,310 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 612,416 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Limited Liability reported 3.55% stake.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 7,079 shares to 33,449 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC).

