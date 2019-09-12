Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Raised Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,881 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 30,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2134510.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331.33 million, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $249.81. About 1.34 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Management holds 2.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,879 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyar Asset owns 33,401 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 2.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,011 are held by Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability. Argent Cap Ltd has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Utd National Bank & Trust Trust owns 9,415 shares. 9,143 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. 31,041 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 2.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,193 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc owns 24,992 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Ltd Llc invested 4.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 118,270 shares. Blume stated it has 50,431 shares.