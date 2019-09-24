Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Raised Holding by $4.66 Million; 1607 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 550,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 70,460 shares traded. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Group Limited Co holds 7,772 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1.12% or 884,868 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritable Lp reported 94,803 shares. The California-based L S has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Envestnet Asset reported 0.18% stake. Sageworth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5 shares. Stonehearth Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,474 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc holds 0.18% or 9,305 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Invest Partners Limited Company has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,003 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 1.28M shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 5.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 100 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares to 84,460 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc by 548,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,666 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Dynamic Europe Eqt by 83,725 shares to 975,059 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 184,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Sh Tm Dr Divr In (EVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 6.93% less from 11.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De owns 95 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 0% or 105,523 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 1.19M shares. Invesco accumulated 599,664 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 101,847 shares. Shufro Rose Llc reported 11,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0% or 14,447 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Shaker Serv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.46% or 194,450 shares. Next Fincl Group owns 10,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 0.04% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability accumulated 40,593 shares. Oarsman Incorporated reported 15,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co stated it has 28,400 shares.