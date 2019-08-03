Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Usa Financial Portformulas Has Lifted Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Its Holding

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1322.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 36,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Other Tech Giants Scrutinized by Congress Over User Data; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 51,378 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company holds 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 15,846 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,197 shares. National Asset holds 39,412 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 3,691 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 83,583 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd owns 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 899,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.07% or 378,286 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,160 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,469 shares. Logan Cap Management invested in 55,252 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Coldstream Cap owns 31,781 shares. 4,300 were reported by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,503 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl holds 13.75 million shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. 229,357 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 295,996 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 1.01% stake. Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valley National Advisers invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 56,250 are held by Granite Point Capital Management Limited Partnership. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Lc holds 5.93% or 81,916 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 602 shares in its portfolio. National Asset holds 45,532 shares. 53,833 were accumulated by Bender Robert & Associates. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

