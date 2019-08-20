Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $13.66 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Upped Stake by $15.27 Million as Market Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 6.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 80,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 312,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31 million, up from 231,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $211.51. About 17.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancshares holds 82,431 shares. 26,835 are owned by Private Wealth Advsr. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 95,803 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 1.46% or 2.50M shares. Architects invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Company Incorporated has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 4,820 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.3% or 280,238 shares. 19,413 were accumulated by Wills Fincl Group. Gardner Lewis Asset L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,201 shares. Lau Assocs Llc owns 21,084 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,176 shares. Johnson Finance Grp accumulated 0.08% or 8,582 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 5,104 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares to 532,745 shares, valued at $40.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,360 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc holds 39,184 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Viking Fund Mgmt accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Monroe Retail Bank Trust Mi invested in 0.67% or 10,998 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York has 80,637 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Inc Adv invested in 0.58% or 9,737 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 344,774 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Ser Ltd Liability Company holds 21,252 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Legacy Prtn accumulated 61,997 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 80,920 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Department holds 47,600 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Investors Management Corp has 287,871 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio.