Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Tig Advisors Has Cut Holding; Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose While Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.37 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 1.39 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.31 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares to 136,350 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trivago Nv.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $515.80M for 9.25 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

