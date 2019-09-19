Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed by $877,229 Its Holding; Aperio Group Raised Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 2,067 shares as the company's stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 123,746 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.98 million, up from 121,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $377.42. About 1.10M shares traded or 36.30% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 176,062 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $36.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,435 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 4,171 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). L And S Advisors holds 10,893 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 48,790 shares. Jlb And Associates has 1,802 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,258 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 16,160 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.41% or 340,000 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Guardian Trust reported 211,753 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,657 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.14% or 3,418 shares. has invested 1.74% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co has 2,183 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp reported 50,000 shares.

