Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Its Stake by $884,735; Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Its Position in American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) as Share Value Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 32,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.61M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in American Equity Invt Life Hl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 452,418 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.8% stake. Orleans Management La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 14,815 shares. Apriem Advsr invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 39,051 were accumulated by Security. Chatham Capital Gp has 8,084 shares. General Amer Invsts Co accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated holds 0.64% or 14,628 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prns Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 101,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc invested in 93,987 shares. Coastline Tru Commerce has 43,070 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Inv Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Financial Prns reported 41,038 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory stated it has 116,903 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,578 shares to 178,806 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 60,217 shares to 310,799 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 13,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.05 million for 6.12 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.