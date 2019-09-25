Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Investment House Has Raised by $1.28 Million Its Stake; Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by $5.35 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 622,571 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 8,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,037 shares to 41,976 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Qs Invsts Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 15,900 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 24,400 shares. 9,157 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). The New York-based Global Thematic Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.07% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd accumulated 41,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.18% or 279,560 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 4,974 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Diversified Tru Comm stated it has 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc, California-based fund reported 13,985 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 10,843 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,554 shares to 3,339 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,708 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

