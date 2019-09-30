Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Howard Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Stock Value Declined, Penbrook Management Boosted Its Stake by $395,850

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 207,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 210,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares to 91,841 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

