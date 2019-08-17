Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Financial Architects Raised Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Has Lifted by $468,642 Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 53,280 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 49,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,592 shares to 218,511 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,074 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company owns 10.91 million shares. Chevy Chase Holdings reported 2.20M shares. Boys Arnold reported 57,507 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability has 3.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi reported 2,162 shares. Wms Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 17,245 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 29,943 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 82,420 shares. Moreover, Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division has 1.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,943 shares. Randolph Communications has 179,820 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Communication holds 0.76% or 54,825 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Llp accumulated 0.02% or 2,110 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 139,773 shares to 16,890 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 17,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

