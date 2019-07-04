Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Financial Architects Has Boosted Stake; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $328,394

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1839.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 9,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,696 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. Shares for $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 17,898 shares to 800 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 9,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 1.31% or 34,912 shares. Wharton Business Lc invested in 2,405 shares. 1.57M are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 201,785 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Fort LP has 32,731 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Columbus Hill Management LP holds 1.45% or 143,500 shares in its portfolio. 119,908 are owned by Synovus Financial Corporation. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 25,666 shares in its portfolio. 33,620 are owned by Kempner Cap Inc. Excalibur Mgmt holds 0.8% or 7,610 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 1,711 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 15,130 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 466,205 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,815 shares to 64,856 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).