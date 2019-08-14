Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Financial Advantage Has Lifted by $7.14 Million Its Holding; New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Stock Value Rose While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.29 Million

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 102,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 528,342 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, up from 425,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.18 million shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Continue Gains, Closing Higher Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons “Star Wars Land” Will Be More Popular at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,585 shares. 13,618 are owned by Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.06 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 378,847 were reported by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corp reported 117,113 shares. New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Adv has invested 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability holds 26,289 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 5,409 shares. United Automobile Association reported 1.54M shares. Whitnell & holds 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 35,120 shares. Arete Wealth Llc invested in 0.48% or 20,737 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Selz Ltd Liability holds 172,000 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca reported 2.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “DealBook Briefing: The Fed Isnâ€™t Making People Happy – The New York Times” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.