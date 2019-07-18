Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Btc Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Cut Stake by $3.13 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 29,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 5.37M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 59,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 6.39M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,252 shares to 13,219 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,664 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 29,025 shares to 215,960 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 83,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).