Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Stake by $3.18 Million; As Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Share Value Rose, Horrell Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.82 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 242,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 177,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 200,658 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 22,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 100,217 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99M, up from 77,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 39,376 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 35,950 shares. 36,535 are held by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 47,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,657 shares stake. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 45,636 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 189,935 shares. Parametric Associate Lc reported 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 12,874 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 73,111 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 11,548 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

