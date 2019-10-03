Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increased Stake; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 30,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 32,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $200.96. About 93,895 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 132.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 145,606 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33 million, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $128.5. About 5.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.15 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 33,162 shares to 36,026 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 43,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,966 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,522 shares. 1,760 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co. Globeflex Lp owns 3,274 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Co accumulated 9,363 shares. King Luther Cap Corp reported 1,128 shares. 13,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 79,937 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 0.11% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,723 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Co has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc reported 0.24% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset Management owns 3,073 shares. Charles Schwab owns 282,160 shares. 16,301 were accumulated by Horizon Invest Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 543,496 shares stake. Notis reported 20,727 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd reported 93,987 shares. Js Mgmt stated it has 6.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Soros Fund Limited Com stated it has 315,000 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Cap Mgmt Corporation Va has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diamond Hill Capital holds 2.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.88M shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc has invested 1.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 1.75M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Harber Asset Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 63,649 shares. 192,135 are held by Dana Advsrs Incorporated. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,504 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Co has 6,728 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clean Yield reported 4,920 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azul S A by 403,190 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $35.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 114,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,216 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).