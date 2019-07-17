Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Taurus Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Capital International Investors Raised Its Position by $513.47 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 2.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19.08 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72B, up from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $268.38. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $142.63. About 3.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares to 93,284 shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,355 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Comml Bank has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 311,651 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 9,156 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr accumulated 321,041 shares. St James Company Limited Liability Company reported 2.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carroll Associate holds 26,125 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp accumulated 5,467 shares. Sky Gp Lc holds 7,753 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.00M shares. First Allied Advisory Service has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Citizens Bankshares & Tru owns 13,318 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 19,683 shares. Venator Management Limited holds 50,201 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Com stated it has 20,000 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.1% or 520,570 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd accumulated 79,619 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.