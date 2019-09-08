Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Boston Partners Upped Position in Bb&T (BBT)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 5.74 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.98M, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 3.89 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Inc has 1.32% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 75,880 shares. Davenport Commerce Ltd Com invested in 228,320 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 32,990 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Inc has 2.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 83,210 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd reported 0.03% stake. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 12,762 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated stated it has 6,504 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.32% or 356,614 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company invested in 2,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 582,901 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Natixis accumulated 12,788 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 8,962 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management accumulated 151 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec (NASDAQ:HALL) by 147,000 shares to 226,236 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 244,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58M shares, and cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 18,348 shares, valued at $21.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,355 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 0.6% or 86,295 shares. Moreover, Webster Bank N A has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,370 shares. Roffman Miller Pa has invested 2.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag A Associates owns 20,576 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,199 shares. Convergence Ltd Liability Co holds 28,222 shares. Eagle Limited Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,498 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc reported 30,495 shares. Davis R M has invested 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.35% or 1.11M shares. Davis has 3.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,112 shares. Vestor Limited Liability has 988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chatham Capital Group stated it has 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 110,087 shares.

