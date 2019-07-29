Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Sather Financial Group Has Upped Stake; As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, First Commonwealth Financial Has Upped by $460,465 Its Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66M, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.03. About 213,684 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 39,184 shares to 73,493 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,056 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,744 shares to 9,214 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,023 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

