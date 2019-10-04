Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Private Wealth Partners Has Increased Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed Its Position

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 119,501 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.69 million, up from 113,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 589,930 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 13,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,624 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 65,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 129,013 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Technologies Looks Like a Good Value – The Motley Fool” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,550 shares to 52,401 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 15,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.08% or 26,621 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth reported 2,438 shares stake. Lynch In accumulated 26,493 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,652 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 193,348 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 2.46% or 229,403 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 48,200 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 38,641 shares. 2,107 were accumulated by Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,661 shares. Richard C Young & Limited invested 0.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.28% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0.35% or 38,808 shares. First Republic holds 832,996 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil Limited invested in 2.28 million shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 6,800 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Inv Management Incorporated has 1.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,964 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation holds 0.98% or 7,604 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs & Ca has 91,340 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 908,955 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.04M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 32,881 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 136,992 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP invested in 219,644 shares or 0.73% of the stock.