Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Increased Stake by $366,300; Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Position as Share Value Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 90.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 62,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 68,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 28.15 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,118 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 37,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL

