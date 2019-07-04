Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Position; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.02 Million as Share Price Declined

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 1301.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 91,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,401 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 7,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 331,947 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 946 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 1,449 shares. Enterprise Serv has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Kessler Inv Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 752 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 2,358 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 129,821 shares. Stanley has invested 1.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Smithfield Communications owns 0.02% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 3,672 shares. 96,194 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Invesco Ltd holds 967,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 4,446 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs owns 0.24% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 24,372 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 507,395 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 1.31M shares stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability reported 130 shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on May 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hino Trucks Announces Ground Breaking Transmission Warranty – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GMC to Offer 10-Speed Fully Automatic Allison Branded Transmissions in 2020 Sierra Heavy Duties – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 25,017 shares to 20,911 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 116,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Dewey Lawrence E. also sold $6.10 million worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Wednesday, January 9. Harker William R sold $101,520 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, January 18.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).