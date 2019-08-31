Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Chartist Boosted Its Stake; Cisco Sys (Call) (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Cibc World Markets Lowered Its Position

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69 million, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (CSCO) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 726,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 414 shares to 17,813 shares, valued at $914.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,055 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Div Fd (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Violich Cap Mngmt holds 1.4% or 49,792 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 51,449 shares. Compton Capital Ri stated it has 20,174 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff invested in 592,694 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 2.03% stake. Navellier & Assoc has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 1.81 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.40M shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leisure Mngmt reported 11,040 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Communications accumulated 1.17% or 375,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Altfest L J stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 0.55% or 29,017 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 88,068 shares to 536,700 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 1.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Capital holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,502 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.89M shares. Pinnacle Associates has 644,044 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd holds 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,934 shares. Brandes Ptnrs Lp reported 50,181 shares stake. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 81,484 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 2.32 million shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). City reported 91,605 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Altfest L J And invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Oppenheimer Communications has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett And Commerce Incorporated has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,974 shares. Sun Life holds 0.2% or 16,851 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.