Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Cacti Asset Management Boosted Holding; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91 million, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 777 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 45,000 shares. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 5,621 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.13% or 74,400 shares. Blue Chip Inc accumulated 2,784 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 34,728 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Com Inc. 200 are owned by Security Natl Trust. Hwg LP stated it has 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 10,231 shares. 852 were reported by Ftb Advisors Inc. Cna Corp invested 1.65% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 32,387 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside State Bank Tru has 653 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 122,566 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Interest holds 9,713 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,980 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4.05% or 509,156 shares. Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability invested in 2,294 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 919,391 shares. Da Davidson And Comm has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.51% or 92,254 shares. California-based Rnc Llc has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wendell David Incorporated has invested 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Gru Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,324 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gru Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 5,409 shares.