Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Upped by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Raised by $353,199 Its Stake

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,720 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares to 23,505 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,786 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).