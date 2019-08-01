Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Upped by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd; South Street Advisors Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position as Valuation Declined

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 7.21 million shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 429.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31M was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. Shares for $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was sold by Hawkins Mark J.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 11,155 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tompkins Financial accumulated 1,956 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce holds 72,422 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boothbay Fund Ltd Company owns 20,266 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 7,572 are owned by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company. 3,740 are owned by Gp One Trading L P. Moreover, Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,799 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 2,680 shares. 87,051 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Da Davidson & has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 19,584 are owned by Veritable L P. Connecticut-based Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 268 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Prns Llc reported 28,222 shares stake. L S Advisors Incorporated has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc holds 16,815 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 304,285 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.78% or 24,691 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 2% or 55,382 shares. Aspiriant Limited Co has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa Savings Bank owns 11,485 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 462,533 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 0.78% or 1.50 million shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt invested 1.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 24.40 million are held by Retail Bank Of America Corporation De. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company has 317,332 shares. Blue Fincl Cap Incorporated owns 4,795 shares.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.