Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Upped by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd; Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $571,536 as Stock Value Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 6.71M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 34,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $10.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.36. About 34.23 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,451 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 34,328 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt reported 174,449 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. 3.34M were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 7,936 are owned by Farmers Tru Com. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 597,891 are held by Putnam Invests Ltd Llc. The Ohio-based Advsrs Limited Lc has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bridgeway Cap Management owns 612,416 shares. Cim Limited Liability Co stated it has 86,979 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 601,513 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank stated it has 20,262 shares. Botty Llc holds 0.05% or 1,575 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,211 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 13,446 shares to 74,217 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,407 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 79,414 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,180 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 126,625 shares. Cordasco Fin Net holds 2,471 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 313,028 shares. Opus Mngmt holds 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,500 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 45,906 shares. Stanley has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey-based Roundview Ltd Com has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chatham Cap Gru has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eidelman Virant reported 19,940 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C reported 3.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 30,712 were accumulated by Gm Advisory. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 173,355 shares or 7.64% of all its holdings.