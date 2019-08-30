Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc; As National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stock Value Declined, Denali Advisors Increased Stake by $3.05 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 29,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 128,522 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 99,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 2.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 211,600 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 160,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 106,418 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

